Hezbollah confirms assassination of its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the assassination of its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, following a series of Israeli targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, which serve as the group's stronghold. The Israeli military had acknowledged the operation before Hezbollah issued its statement regarding Nasrallah's death.



The assassination has elicited a range of responses from regional leaders and entities. The Iranian Foreign released a statement proclaiming that "Nasrallah's path will continue, and his goal of liberating Jerusalem will be achieved." This statement underscores Iran's steadfast support for Hezbollah and its objectives in the region.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his condolences to the Lebanese government and people, as reported by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa. He extended heartfelt sympathies for the "martyrdom of civilian victims" resulting from what he termed "brutal Israeli aggression," condemning the ongoing "war of genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples."



In Yemen, the Houthis, allied with Iran, also mourned Nasrallah, stating that "martyrdom... will increase the flame of sacrifice, the heat of impulse, the strength of determination, and the gag of continuity." This reflects their commitment to resistance against perceived oppressors in the region.



Iraq's Prime Minister commented on the assassination, describing it as indicative of a "reckless desire to expand the conflict at the expense of all peoples in the region, along with their security and stability." His remarks suggest that Nasrallah's death could further escalate tensions throughout the Middle East.



On the Israeli front, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) justified the assassination by alleging that Nasrallah had "indiscriminately killed Israeli civilians" and aimed to dismantle the State of Israel. He asserted that eliminating Nasrallah neutralized a significant threat and pledged to continue targeting Hezbollah, labeling it a terrorist organization that endangers innocent lives by using civilian populations as human shields. He reiterated Israel's resolve to dismantle Hezbollah's operations and ensure the security of its citizens.



As various reactions continue to emerge, Nasrallah's assassination is poised to alter the landscape of conflict in the region, raising critical questions about the future actions of both Hezbollah and Israel in an increasingly volatile environment.

