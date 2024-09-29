(MENAFN) Israel's relentless military actions against its neighbors, particularly in Gaza, are increasingly threatening to open new fronts and potentially engage additional states, risking direct involvement from the United States. The Biden administration's attempts to broker a ceasefire have proven ineffective, leaving initiatives without impact and peace remains elusive.



As the crisis deepens, the peace movement's demand for a ceasefire has evolved, fueled by outrage over the indiscriminate killing of civilians—especially women and children—using U.S.-supplied weapons. This has sparked a heightened call for an embargo on arms sent to Israel, seen as a vital measure for President Biden and his administration to avoid deeper complications in an already fraught Middle Eastern context.



Rather than pursuing de-escalation and seeking a lasting resolution with the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration has expanded military operations. On September 23, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched extensive assaults on Lebanon, resulting in more than 600 deaths and thousands of injuries reported.



The Israeli government is now considering a ground invasion of Lebanon, exacerbating the already tense situation. Recently, they carried out attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), leading to significant civilian casualties, including among children. Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta has labeled these actions as a form of terrorism, underscoring the severity of the conflict. This surge in violence came just after a senior Biden advisor had warned Netanyahu against escalating the war, reflecting the precarious dynamics of the region's geopolitical environment.

