Palestinian groups increasingly call for heightened gatherings at Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) With the Jewish holidays on the horizon, Palestinian groups are increasingly calling for heightened gatherings at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging collective efforts to safeguard the site against ongoing Israeli efforts to Judaize and partition it. This rise in activism coincides with attempts to conduct Talmudic prayers in the mosque’s courtyards.



On the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, Palestinian leaders stressed the importance of maintaining a vigilant presence at the mosque, advocating for a united front against Israeli plans that threaten to alter the site's status. There are serious warnings regarding imminent dangers, especially from groups seeking to escalate tensions during the Jewish holiday season, which lasts from October 3 to 25.



Amid escalating regional tensions, extremist factions within the Israeli government and settler organizations see this holiday period as an opportunity to reshape the reality at Al-Aqsa Mosque in their favor. Recent Israeli government decisions to finance settler incursions have exacerbated fears, particularly with inflammatory remarks from officials like Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who aims to establish a "synagogue" within the mosque and allow unrestricted Jewish prayers there.



In light of these developments, Hamas has issued stern warnings about the consequences of any Israeli actions that threaten Al-Aqsa Mosque and its Arab-Islamic identity. They emphasize that Al-Aqsa stands as a pivotal symbol in the ongoing struggle between the Palestinian people and the Zionist occupation, highlighting its importance to both Arab and Islamic communities. As the situation intensifies, the potential for confrontations looms large, with the community bracing for further challenges.

