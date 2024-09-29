Hassan Nasrallah Death: Iranian Spy Revealed Location Of Hezbollah Chief To Israel Before Airstrike

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed on Friday amid a barrage of Israeli against Lebanon. Reports now suggest that the other country had gleaned information about the leader through an Iranian mole. Thousands of pagers and other devices also exploded across Lebanon last week in a clear indication of the elevated Israeli intelligence network.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, an Iranian mole had informed Israel about the location of Nasrallah ahead of the strike. The slain Hezbollah leader had been attending a meeting with several top members of the group when missiles stuck its underground headquarters in Beirut.

The assertion came even as Israel struck“dozens” of fresh Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday. Officials said they had killed yet another senior member of the militant group during an airstrike in Beirut on Saturday.

Israel has recently launched widespread strikes targeting senior Hezbollah commanders and the group's weapons sites in southern and eastern Lebanon and in its south Beirut bastion. Netanyahu has called the death of Nasrallah“necessary” for his quest to return Israelis in the north who had fled Hezbollah attacks over the last 11 months to their homes.

