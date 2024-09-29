Delhi Cop Crushed To Death In Road Rage After Warning Driver Not To Drive Recklessly, Dragged 10 Metres

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi constable was allegedly killed in a road rage incident after being hit by a recklessly driven car when he was going to the police station on his bike in Delhi's Nagaloi area.

According to Delhi police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when constable Sandeep, 30-year-old, spotted a recklessly driven WagonR on his way to Nangloi Police Station during duty hours and asked the driver not to drive harshly.

Suddenly, the driver of the WagonR increased the speed of the car and hit Sandeep's bike from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before colliding with another car. The entire incident is captured in A CCTV camera installed the area.

"He took a left turn and a WagonR tried to cross him at high speed. There was probably a verbal exchange between him and the driver. When Sandeep drove on, the vehicle accelerated and hit his bike from behind. He was dragged for about 10 metres and hit another vehicle. He suffered serious head injuries," NRTV quoted senior police officer Jimmy Chiram as saying.

Delhi police said, after the incident, Sandeep was rushed to nearby Sonia Hospital and later referred to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar but declared dead.

At the time of the accident, the constable was reportedly not in uniform.

Delhi police said the car had two occupants. Soon after the accident, they abandoned the car and fled from the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and are looking for the accused.

A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son.

