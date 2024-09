Mallikarjun Kharge's Health Deteriorates Mid-Speech In Kathua Cong President Quips, 'Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir News: President Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a public gathering on Sunday in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. In a of the incident, Kharge momentarily paused his speech, prompting other Congress leaders on the dais to gather around him for support.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in encounter with terrorists in Kathua

After taking a brief pause, Kharge returned to the stage and made a pointed remark about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, "I will stay alive till PM Narendra Modi is removed from power."

Mallikarjun Kharge is now stable and doctors are attending to him, PTI reported quoted Congress leaders. Kharge was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured in the incident and one terrorist has been killed.

He is also scheduled to address another public rally in Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

| Mallikarjun Kharge attacks BJP after Kangana remarks on farm laws WATCH THE VIDEO HEREResponse from Congress Leaders

Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh commented on the situation, explaining, "He (Mallikarjun Kharge) felt suffocated due to the extreme heat and still completed his speech. He will take some rest and then leave for another program in Ramnagar."

After hydrating, Mallikarjun Kharge quickly wrapped up his address, with Congress members assisting him back to his seat.

Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge took to X to post and update on his father's health. He said,“Congress President Sri@kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. Extremely grateful for everyone's concern. His resolve, along with people's good wishes, keeps him going strong.”