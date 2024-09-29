UP News: 10-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father, Stepmother On Suspicion Of Stealing ₹500

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed after he was mercilessly beaten by his father and stepmother on suspicion of theft in Tyodi Biswa village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The victim identified as Ahad was beaten to death by a wooden stick by his 45-year-old father Naushad under the suspicion of stealing ₹500, said the police.

Ahad's stepmother, 40-year-old Razia is believed to have instigated the brutal attack. The couple, married for five years, also had a daughter, they said.

Modinagar Assistant Commissioner of Gyan Praksh Rai, said:“Ahad's stepmother used to treat him with cruelty. On Saturday morning, when Naushad discovered that ₹500 was missing from his pocket, Razia accused Ahad of theft, triggering a violent outburst from the father.”

The father dragged his son into a room and started hitting him with the wooden stick. Eventually, he lost his consciousness, Rai said.

After sometime, the couple fled the scene, leaving Ahad's body lying in a pool of blood in the room.

Later, the police was informed by the neighbours about the incident. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

Naushad and Razia were subsequently arrested by the police and charged with murder based on a complaint filed by Ahad's grandmother, the officer said.