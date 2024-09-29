Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
