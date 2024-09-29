Austrians Head To Polls To Elect Parliament, New Gov't
Date
9/29/2024 6:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
VIENNA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- About 6.3 million Austrian voters will head to the polls to choose a new parliament, followed by a new government, after the end of the current five-year parliamentary term.
The polling stations opened in all nine states, from 7 am until 5 pm while the preliminary election results are expected to appear late Sunday or Monday night due to the reform of the electoral system.
Political parties focused their election campaigns on immigration and asylum, a problem that worries all Austrians.
Competing parties also focused on social guarantees and combating corruption, preserving the "European national identity", and ways to get rid of the consequences of the war in Ukraine. (end)
amq
MENAFN29092024000071011013ID1108726712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.