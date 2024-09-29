Austrians Head To Polls To Elect Parliament, New Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- About 6.3 million Austrian voters will head to the to choose a new parliament, followed by a new government, after the end of the current five-year parliamentary term.

The polling stations opened in all nine states, from 7 am until 5 pm while the preliminary election results are expected to appear late Sunday or Monday night due to the reform of the electoral system.

Political parties focused their election campaigns on immigration and asylum, a problem that worries all Austrians.

Competing parties also focused on social guarantees and combating corruption, preserving the "European national identity", and ways to get rid of the consequences of the war in Ukraine. (end)

