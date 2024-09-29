Number Of Victims Of Air Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people were as a result of the air strikes that the enemy inflicted on Zaporizhzhia in the morning.

This was stated by the head of the Regional military administration Ivan Fedorov at the site of one of the hits, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“One woman is currently under the rubble. In total, we know about six wounded people, two of whom have been hospitalized,” said Fedorov.

According to him, there were about 13 strikes with guided aerial bombs. There are direct destructions in three districts of Zaporizhzhia - Shevchenkivskyi, Komunarskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts.

“We know about one destroyed multi-storey building, and we know about at least 15 private houses. There are also at least 15 damaged multi-storey buildings with windows and doors blown out,” said the head of the RMA.

As reported, on September 29, between half past six and seven in the morning, Russian troops launched a massive attack against the civilian population. According to preliminary information, the Russians struck the territory of the regional center 13 times, first with guided aerial bombs. As of 8 a.m., five people were wounded