Explosions Occurred Near Military Airfield In Yeysk, Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, explosions occurred in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, near a military camp and a military airfield as a result of a drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Astra telegram channel.

It is noted that social users reported explosions in Yeysk near the military town, where the airfield of the Russian Navy is also located. It is alleged that several drones were moving from the direction of the Belosaray Spit in the direction of Yeysk/Prymorsko-Akhtarsk.

Later, the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, confirmed the drone attack. According to him, in the village of Shabelskoye, Shcherbynovsk district, a drone allegedly crashed into a tree and exploded, causing windows and doors to fly out of one of the houses and damaging a car.

In addition, explosions were reported in the city of Tsimliansk, Rostov region. Residents of Volgodonsk and other settlements in the region also reported explosions. A fire was reported in the village of Samarskoye in the Azov district.

The governor of Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, initially reported that four drones had been shot down, causing dry grass to catch fire. Later, Golubev said“18 destroyed drones”.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, wrote about an attack by several drones on the city of Voronezh. The strike allegedly caused fires in the city and beyond.

Later, there was information about repeated explosions in Voronezh. It is reported that after the drone was shot down, a forest caught fire in the Otrozhka neighborhood.

In addition, residents of the Volgograd region reported the UAV attack and the fire. According to them, it happened near the village of Sady Prydonnya in Horodyshche district.

In total, Russia reported 125 intercepted and destroyed drones on Sunday night. Thus, 67 drones were allegedly destroyed over Volgograd region, 17 - over Belgorod region, another 17 - over Voronezh region, 18 - over Rostov region, one over Bryansk and Kursk regions and Krasnodar region, and 3 more - over the Azov Sea.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian military arsenals in the Krasnodar Territory and Tver Region.