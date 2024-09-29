Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Number Of Wounded Increased To 13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, which was attacked by Russian troops on Sunday morning, the number of wounded increased to 13 people.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
“The number of victims has increased to 13 people. Among the wounded is a 17-year-old boy,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, in the morning of September 29, Russian troops dropped 13 guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential buildings. Earlier there was information about 11 victims .
Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble of a high-rise building.
