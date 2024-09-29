Russian Military Shells Beryslav, Wounding Two People
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the Russian military shelled Beryslav, wounding two people.
This was reported in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The Occupation army covered Beryslav with fire. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling. They are a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. They went to the hospital on their own. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and contusions,” the statement said.
It is noted that doctors are currently providing them with the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked Kherson from a drone, a civilian man was wounded.
