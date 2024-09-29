Royal Clothing Store And Beauty Shop From Kenya Is Accepted Into Fastercapital's Launchup Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital announces the inclusion of Royal Clothing Store and Beauty Shop, a dynamic startup founded by Grace Cally, into its program. Based in Kenya, This innovative venture is set to revolutionize the and beauty by offering a unique one-stop shop experience for individuals seeking a well-groomed and classy look.



Grace Cally, co-founder of Royal Clothing Store and Beauty Shop, shared her excitement about joining FasterCapital's program, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of FasterCapital's program. Our vision is to provide our customers with top-notch clothing, accessories, and makeup to help them create a strong personal brand. With FasterCapital's support, we are confident that we can achieve our goals and make a significant impact in the market." The company is currently seeking a capital of $21K.



Bashar Hamood, Managing Director of FasterCapital, added, "At FasterCapital, we are committed to helping startups like Royal Clothing Store and Beauty Shop reach their full potential. Through our program, we provide comprehensive support, including expert guidance, funding opportunities, and access to our extensive network of investors and mentors. We are excited to work closely with Grace and her team to help them achieve their business objectives."



Royal Clothing Store and Beauty Shop's innovative approach to offering a complete grooming solution for the middle-class society sets them apart in the competitive fashion and beauty market. With FasterCapital's backing, this promising startup is poised to make a significant impact and carve a niche for itself in the industry.





