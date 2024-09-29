Sudan Witnesses Stifling Health Crisis Amid Of War, Floods, Cholera Outbreak

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Mohammad Abdulaziz

KHARTOUM, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Sudan is witnessing a stifling crisis with the widespread outbreak of cholera since August 12.

Infections exceeded 15,000 in 11 states, causing the death of more than 500 persons.

This crisis's aggravation is attributed to difficult humanitarian conditions, the ongoing war, and the torrents and floods that have hit the country.

Health experts have warned of a cholera outbreak in the country, stressing the importance of rapid intervention to provide the necessary for those infected. Although the disease is treatable, delaying treatment can lead to dire consequences.

In remarks to KUNA, Public health expert in the field of epidemic control, Dr. Majida Mohammad Ali, said that the conditions of displacement and homelessness, in addition to the collapse of infrastructure resulting from conflicts, contribute to creating an ideal environment for the proliferation of bacteria and the transmission of cholera infection. These conditions are exacerbated by rainfall, torrents and floods, accelerating the spread of the disease, she added.

Dr. Majida also believes that these conditions hinder the efforts of health sector workers to reach affected areas and provide necessary health services.

Meanwhile, the community medicine specialist at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Laila Hamad Al-Nil, affirmed that efforts are continuing to control the cholera outbreak and there are positive indicators in some areas.

Combating cholera requires strengthening health capabilities by providing medicines and medical equipment, training health personnel, and raising community awareness of the importance of prevention, in cooperation with various partners, she added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced earlier that 70-80 percent of health facilities in Sudan stopped working due to the war, which led to the spread of diseases such as cholera, which represents an additional challenge to the health system in Sudan.

The head of the executive committee of the Sudanese Doctors Organization for Peace and Development, Dr. Mahmoud Taj Al-Deen, confirmed that "cholera represents the latest developments in the conflict in Sudan, adding more than 15,000 cases have been recorded, but the actual numbers may be much higher, especially in areas of clashes and remote areas.

Dr. Taj Al-Deen warns of the high death rates resulting from cholera compared to normal rates, noting that the risk of death increases to more than half in the event of not receiving appropriate treatment.

As the health crisis in Sudan worsens and the number of people infected with the cholera epidemic increases, health sector experts have called for urgent and comprehensive measures to confront this epidemic, including developing comprehensive emergency plans that enhance coordination between the government and local and international partners to provide a rapid and effective response.