Israeli Occupation Arrest 40 Palestinians In West Bank - Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli arrested at least 40 Palestinians from the West since yesterday evening, said the Palestinian Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Prisoners Club in a joint statement Sunday.

The statement noted that the number of since last October has reached more than 11,000 cases and included all segments of Palestinian society, in addition to the arrest of dozens of Palestinian workers and thousands from Gaza.

It also pointed out that the concerned institutions were unable to accurately determine the numbers and identities of the prisoners of the Gaza Strip due to the continued crime of enforced disappearance committed against them by the occupation army.

The joint statement indicated that the ongoing and escalating arrest campaigns for 359 days were accompanied by field executions, direct shooting before arrest and threats of such, in addition to severe beatings and field investigations that affected hundreds, and the use of police dogs and citizens as human shields and hostages. (end)

nq









MENAFN29092024000071011013ID1108726683