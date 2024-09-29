PDP's Sympathies Lie With Terrorists, Not Nation: BJP Slams Party For Halting Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 29 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh on Sunday slammed Peoples Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti for suspending her Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election campaign following the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and said that their sympathies lie more with "terrorists" than with India.

Mufti had announced her decision on social media, halting her campaign for the scheduled in protest against Nasrallah's death in an Israeli in Beirut, expressing her "solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian citizens."

Reacting to the move, the BJP spokesperson said, "In Kathua, one of our soldiers was martyred, but Mehbooba Mufti shows no concern about that. Whether it's the PDP, National Conference (NC), or Congress, all they focus on is vote-bank politics."

Singh drew parallels to previous instances, saying, "It reminds me of Sonia Gandhi's reaction to the Batla House encounter and Mehbooba Mufti's tears for Burhan Wani. Their focus is always on vote-bank politics."

He also questioned the legitimacy of the election boycott, stating, "There wasn't much of a campaign to begin with. They're using an incident involving a terrorist abroad as an excuse to avoid campaigning."

"Congress, PDP and NC seem to sympathise more with terrorists than with the nation," he added.

Addressing recent protest marches in the region, Singh accused Opposition workers of attempting to disrupt peace. "Some miscreants, including members of PDP, NC, and Congress, are trying to stir trouble, but this will not succeed," he asserted.

Singh also stressed that maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir rests with Manoj Sinha, the region's current Lieutenant Governor, and urged him to take firm action.

In contrast to Mufti's actions, Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to engage directly with citizens. "Our Prime Minister, on the other hand, found an opportunity to connect with society and the country," he said.

"Through the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, people not only listen to PM Modi but also give him suggestions. This kind of interaction with citizens has not been replicated in any other country," Singh added.