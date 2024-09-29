United States Considers Increasing Military Presence in Middle East Following Nasrallah's Death

(MENAFN)

The U.S is weighing options to bolster its military presence in the Middle East following the Israeli that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to NBC News. Citing two unnamed officials, the report states that the military has provided Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with various strategies for deploying additional forces to the region.



Austin later discussed these options with President Joe Biden and national security advisors. While no immediate decisions were made, Austin has the authority to deploy more if deemed necessary.



Earlier this month, the Pentagon had already reinforced its military footprint in the region amid rising tensions between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel. Currently, approximately 40,000 U.S troops are stationed in the Middle East, along with over a dozen warships.



U.S officials mentioned that while they believe the existing forces are sufficient for potential challenges, adjustments in air defense and other capabilities could be made. Additionally, the U.S is prepared to facilitate the emergency evacuation of American civilians if the situation escalates further.

