Russia Downs 125 Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 29 (IANS) Russian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones overnight in seven regions and over the Sea of Azov, the Russian of Defence said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 67 drones were shot down over the Volgograd region, 17 over Belgorod, 17 over Voronezh, and 18 over the Rostov region. Additionally, one drone was intercepted over Bryansk, Kursk, and Krasnodar, respectively, while three were neutralised over the Sea of Azov, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the aftermath of the drone strikes, several fires ignited in and around Voronezh due to falling debris, but local emergency services confirmed that all fires have since been extinguished.

Earlier, Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram that a falling drone struck a residential complex on Moscow Avenue, causing a fire. Additional fires were also reported in residential areas of the left-bank district. Several other drones were shot down and caught fire on the outskirts of the city.

Gusev said there were no immediate reports of casualties.