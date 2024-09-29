Germany Reduces Diplomatic Staff in Israel, Palestine, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Germany decides to cut its diplomatic presence in Israel, Palestine, and Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The government’s crisis coordination team made the decision to downsize staff at its embassies in Beirut and Tel Aviv, as well as its diplomatic office in Ramallah, due to the precarious security situation, as reported by the German news agency DPA.
Families of diplomatic personnel in the affected regions have been instructed to either return to Germany or relocate to safer areas.
The situation has become particularly volatile following recent Israeli strikes that resulted in the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several top commanders, raising concerns about further escalations.
