Tiktok Star Kubra Aykut Dies At 26 After Falling From 5Th Floor Balcony Her Last Post Says, 'I Urgently Need To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) TikTok star Kubra Aykut, who shot to fame over her "wedding without a groom" video, reportedly died after falling from the balcony of the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Turkey.

The incident sparked a debate over whether it was an accident or a suicide. Authorities are actively investigating the case and her note, Türkiye Today reported .

According to the report, Aykut , 26, died on September 23. She was found dead in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district, Daily Mail reported. Aykut reportedly left behind a suicide note .

What did the suicide note say?

As per Türkiye Toda , Aykut's "suicide note" read :“I jumped of my own free will. Because I don't want to live anymore. Take good care of Fistik. I was good to everyone in my life, but I couldn't be good to myself. "Fistik" is believed to be her pet.

"Living as a good person gave me nothing. In this life, be selfish. That way, you will be happy. I've been struggling for days, but no one noticed. I'm leaving because I love myself and want to think about myself for once. I'm sorry. Kubra Aykut. How surprised are you now, right?," the report added while citing the purported suicide note.

Kubra Aykut's last social media

Hours before her death, Aykut shared a message on her social media platforms.

"I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. Today I saw that I dropped to 44 kilograms. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight,” she stated.

Kubra Aykut, the social media star, had one million followers on TikTok and over 200,000 on Instagram. She wore a stunning white dress and tiara for the ceremony, in which she 'married' herself, and declared:“I cannot find a worthy groom for myself.”