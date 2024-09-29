'No Need To Work Till 3 Am': Swiggy CEO Bats For Work-Life Balance: 'Mar Jaoge Kisi Din Ye...' Leaves Internet Impressed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the constant eulogization of the 'hustle-culture ', several Indian CEOs, including Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy , have asked people to work overtime to excel at the office. Rejecting the idea as 'complete nonsense', Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor, has highlighted the importance of 'hustle-culture' and questioned the unnecessary need to 'burn midnight oil' at office.

“Kyu burn kar rahe ho midnight oil, kisne bola hai? Ghar jao, dog hai, biwi hai, girlfriend hai, Bache hain, Kuch toh karo...” Kapoor said at an event organised by YourStory. His video from the event has gone viral on social media with several netizens praising him for acting“normal”.

In the viral video, Kapoor spat some fard facts and rejected the culture based on the principle“to give everything to build something great.”

'You don't need to be crazy to succeed': Kapoor

The Swiggy CEO also said that it is not important to be crazy for work to succeed in life. At the same time, he maintained that“no one can run away from hard work” and said that nothing comes easy in life but not at the cost of being crazy. Kapoor's statement has come at a time when the death of a young CA employed at EY Pune has refreshed discussions around toxic work culture.

Netizens reaction to Swiggy CEO's work life balance Mantra

The video received a positive response from social media users with many calling him 'normal' person giving sane advice.

“Finally some one talked like normal to all of us,” commented a user on the post.

“This thought is capable enough for Swiggy to beat Zomato, [sic]” read another comment.

“So true, people who can't finish their work in 8hrs won't be able to finish it in 12-14 hrs [sic].”

“Finally someone said something sensible [sic].”

“Narayan murthy want's to know his location [sic]”

“More people need to talk this [sic]”