Argentina Implements Anti-Terrorism Plan Boosting Security for Jewish Community

President Javier Milei's administration fears potential within Argentina or against Argentine delegations abroad.



The government adopted a special anti-terrorism protocol on Friday, aiming to protect Jewish communities and institutions.



The protocol calls for increased security at Jewish schools, sports facilities, and cultural centers in Buenos Aires.



Provincial authorities, especially those bordering other countries, have been asked to bolster protection for Jewish spaces.







Synagogues will receive extra security during Jewish holidays, while American and Israeli banks will see enhanced protection.



Diplomats from countries involved in the conflict will receive special protection within Argentina.



Argentine delegations abroad, particularly in the Middle East, Spain, and Bolivia, will also benefit from increased security measures.



These steps reflect the government's concern over potential terrorist activities linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.



Argentina's heightened vigilance stems from its history with terrorism. In 1994, a bombing at the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) killed 85 people.



Two years earlier, an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires claimed 29 lives. In April, Argentine courts held Iran responsible for the AMIA attack.



The court ruled that both attacks were strategic decisions by the Iranian regime, executed by Hezbollah.



This ruling led Argentina to request international arrests for those responsible for the AMIA bombing.



Security Minister Patricia Bullrich has warned of increased Hezbollah activity in South America.



In August, Argentina evacuated its embassy in Beirut, moving diplomatic personnel to safer locations.



The government also advised Argentine citizens against traveling to Lebanon. These actions underscore the seriousness with which Argentina views the current situation in the Middle East.



