QICCA Partakes In China Arbitration Summit 2024

Doha, Qatar: Board Member of the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) for International Relations, Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, presided over the Centre's delegation participating in the China Arbitration Summit 2024, and events of the China Arbitration Week from 23-29 September in Beijing.

QICCA's delegation also participated in the China-MENA Arbitration Summit, which focused on means to further strengthen communication and cooperation in international commercial arbitration, and to promote collaboration in dispute between China and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

On the sidelines of the Summit, QICCA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC).

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani and Wang Chengjie, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of CIETAC.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between both parties in the field of arbitration and aligns with QICCA's efforts to strengthen its international relations with prominent and prestigious arbitration centers worldwide.

In statements, Dr Sheikh Thani underscored the importance of signing the agreement in strengthening cooperation and communication between both sides in various

fields.

During the Summit, QICCA's delegation participated in several events to promote the development of arbitration in Qatar and highlight the role QICCA plays in Qatar.

At the China-MENA Arbitration Summit, Sheikh Dr. Thani emphasised the importance of arbitration in Qatar as an alternative means of resolving commercial disputes, highlighting the vital role played by QICCA in the Qatari business community.