British International Dental Centre Celebrates Its Grand Opening

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The British International Centre has celebrated its grand opening.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel and the centre's founder, Dr. Sarah Aalders.

“For the past 30 years, the mission of both branches of the British International Dental Centre has been to create beautiful smiles through exceptional dentistry.

“We are excited to continue this legacy in our wonderful new location,” said Dr. Sarah.

Ambassador Neerav Patel praised the dental centre for its outstanding achievements and dedication over the past three decades.

Now located in Mirghab Tower, one of the first towers built in the 1990s in West Bay, the Dental Centre offers cutting-edge dental care with state-of-the-art technology.

Upon entering the centre, visitors are greeted by a stunning view of the Doha Sheraton and the sea, creating a calming ambience perfect for those who may feel apprehensive about visiting the dentist.

Dr. Sarah expressed her gratitude for her British education and the continuous access to evolving British dental standards.

She extended a special thank you to , Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, for her vision and the stringent guidelines and licensing standards she has established.

“Together, they have enabled us to set up a dental clinic that meets the highest standards,” Dr. Sarah noted.

The exceptional clinical team showcased their advanced dental techniques and technology, including the use of scanners instead of impressions, the latest gentle Guided Biofilm Therapy for dental cleaning, gum depigmentation using lasers, on-site milling of dental crowns, and the latest 3D radiography with Sirona Cone Beam CT scans.

They also demonstrated the use of an operating microscope, intraoral cameras, and dental implants.

Dr. Sarah Aalders explained,“State-of-the-art technology enhances communication between dentists and patients, leading to more accurate diagnoses, increased precision, and fewer complications.

“This results in more efficient and gentler treatments, along with reduced post-operative pain. In addition, our latest sterilisation technology offers outstanding cross-infection control, ensuring that our patients feel secure.”

The British International Dental Centre adheres to hygiene and health and safety guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health Qatar, and Public Health England.

Designed to feel fresh and modern, the Dental Centre pays careful attention to every detail. The team is incredibly welcoming, professional, and kind. The British International Dental Centre comes highly recommended for both simple and complex dental treatments, as reflected by their 5100 Google reviews with a 4.9-star rating.