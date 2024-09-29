EVENT RECAP: EMERALD SUMMIT 2024 - FUNDING CLIMATE STARTUPS - A CLIMATE WEEK NYC EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emerald Summit Panel Presented by Wallet Max

Bhuva Shakti - Chief Sustainable Innovation Officer at Wallet Max

The Emerald Summit 2024 - Presented by Wallet Max

Women-Led Climate-Tech Startups and Impact Investors Kicked of Climate Week NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Climate Week NYC aligns with the United Nations General Assembly, President Joe Biden presented his climate policies dedicated to sustainability at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, marking the beginning of Climate Week. One of the notable highlights of Climate Week NYC was the Emerald Summit , which took place on Friday, September 20, 2024, in New York City. This event brought together a diverse group of over 200 attendees, including startup founders, impact investors, and C-suite executives.

Bhuva Shakti, Chief Sustainable Innovation Officer at Wallet Max, hosted the summit, which featured influential leaders in climate tech, sustainable finance, and venture capital. The summit included engaging keynote speeches and panel discussions that delved into topics such as carbon reform, gender equity in finance, investment strategies for women-led climate fintech startups, and scalable industrial solutions for the restoration and rejuvenation of our planet.

The day began with the VC Investors Panel, discussing funding opportunities for diverse founders and ecosystem partners; the Founders Funders Fractionals Panel shared insights on the fractional talent model and its success in scaling businesses; the Fintech is Femme Panels explored the state of climate fintech, and strategies to overcome funding barriers, while the Fourth Effect Panel focused on the potential of diverse advisory boards to accelerate sustainable innovation.

Panelists Include Kirthi Mani, Jeremy Harper, Oliver Mitchell, Sumeet Shah, Zehra Naqvi, Ashley Jefferson, Dan Maccarone, Eliza Erskine, Monika Murugesan, Paul Burani, Nicole Casperson, Elizabeth Landau, Francisco Martin-Rayo, Samrah Kazmi, Stefania Di Bartolomeo, Breen Sullivan, Caroline McCaffery, Susan Schofer, Courtney Cardin, Elisabeth Ballreich, Maggie Wong, Paula DeLaurentis, and Perry Teicher.

Impact Investor Dr. Yao Huang presented a keynote on profitably cleaning the world's dirtiest carbon polluters in 30 days.

Later, a series of impactful startup pitches featured Charlotte Hamilton's N5 Carbon, focused on durable carbon materials; Tiya Gordon's it's electric, offering public charging solutions for electric vehicles; Jo Norris' Carbon Reform, a startup improving indoor air quality through carbon capture technology; Annabel Collinson's Rootd shared how their technology supports climate organizations; Tatiana Alexa's Sangove presented solutions for engaging shoppers in advance impact purchasing; Shanley Harruthoonyan's ABLE ecosystems discussed how their technology streamlines farm-level data collection.

The day concluded with a fireside chat between Bhuva Shakti and Carrie Jaquith, during which they discussed the future of inclusive climate funding beyond Climate Week NYC. The summit ended with a networking hour, inspiring attendees to continue the conversation and drive climate innovation forward.

The Emerald Summit is sponsored by Trinet and CLA and supported by Fintech Is Femme, The Fourth Effect, and Founders Funders Fractionals.

About Wallet Max: Wallet Max is a global platform supporting women-led sustainable startups. The annual Emerald Summit connects these businesses with impact investors to drive positive change.

To learn more about Wallet Max and the Emerald Summit, please visit /summit

Summit Assets: Summit Brochure | Agenda | Speaker Profiles

Amore Philip

Wallet Max

+1 929-229-5512

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.