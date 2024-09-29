The Occupation Injures 6 Young Men With Gunfire And Arrests An Injured Person And A Freed Prisoner In Aqaba, North Of Tu
9/29/2024 4:30:18 AM
West Bank/ PNN
Six young men were shot by Israeli Occupation forces in Aqaba, north of Tubas, this morning, with one arrested alongside a freed prisoner. Five injured individuals were taken to the Turkish government hospital, one in critical condition. The forces also arrested a sixth injured person while he was receiving medical assistance. During the raid, they surrounded the home of freed prisoner Qutaiba al-Shawish, who was later arrested after being attacked by Police dogs, while his wife and mother were briefly detained to pressure him into surrendering.
