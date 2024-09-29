Death Toll Rises to 100 in Nepal Floods and Landslides

(MENAFN): The death toll from recent flooding and landslides in Nepal has reached at least 100, with many individuals still unaccounted for. Authorities warned that the numbers could rise as reports come in from remote villages across the mountainous nation.



On Sunday morning, rescue teams recovered 14 bodies from two buses that were buried in a landslide near Kathmandu. Additional vehicles remain trapped in the debris, complicating recovery efforts.



While weather conditions improved, Kathmandu is still isolated, with major highways blocked by landslides, including the crucial Prithvi Highway, which connects the capital to the rest of the country.



In the southern regions of Kathmandu, residents are beginning cleanup efforts as floodwaters recede. The city was particularly hard-hit, with at least 34 fatalities reported. Rescue, recovery, and clean-up operations are ongoing as officials assess the full extent of the damage.



