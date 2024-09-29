Flexible, Remote Work System For Govt Sector Effective From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Flexible and remote work system will be implemented in the sector from today (September 29), the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) has announced.

Government employees can apply for the“remote work system” through Government Resource Planning System“Mawared”. This system, approved by the State Cabinet, enhances the sustainability of the work environment for employees to reconcile their work with family responsibilities.

Beneficiaries can access the“Mawared” system and apply for the“Remote Work” system, through a few easy steps. To avail remote work, employees are required to create a request in the system by providing the number of days he or she wants to work remotely and specifying the dates. The applications will be sent directly to the director of the applicant for approval.

Qatari mothers employed in government agencies who have children under the age of 12 years can apply to work remotely, through the Mawared system after adding family data in easy steps. The child's certificate is also required to be uploaded along with the application.

Flexible working system is seven hours a day from 7am to 2pm, said CGB. Employees are allowed to report between 6:30am and 8:30am, without affecting work requirements, provided that the employee completes official working hours.

Employees entitled to reduced working hours due to disability or medical reasons or the two hours of breastfeeding granted to mothers may be late to work in proportion to the hours due to them, provided that they complete the prescribed working hours.

The head of the government agency is permitted, based on the proposal of the director of the administrative unit, to allow some employees to work remotely, not exceeding 30% of the total number of employees in the administrative unit in each government agency.

The remote work permission will be for a period of one week annually for an employee and for a month annually for Qatari female employees who have children under the age of 12 years.

Shift workers and other entities whose work conditions and requirements conflict with the flexible work system and remote work system are exempted from the application of the flexible work system and the remote work system.

The Cabinet on September 4, 2024, approved a proposal by CGB regarding working hours during the week and mechanisms for organising them, as well as the remote work system and flexible working hours.

The proposal aims to adopt flexible systems that suit the needs of competencies in the government sector without compromising work requirements, within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030.