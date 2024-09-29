Several Killed In Plane Crash In Dare County, North Carolina

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Several people were killed after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area of a park in Dare County, North Carolina.

Local authorities said in a press statement that the crash occurred Saturday night while the plane was trying to land at the airport, where it caught fire, while the local fire department put out the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

The investigation by the National Safety Board is still ongoing.

In recent years, the US has recorded several incidents of this kind, including the crash of a small plane in a residential neighborhood in the US state of Oregon on Sept. 1, which resulted in the death of three people.