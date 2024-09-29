Six People Killed, Others Injured In Occupation Air Raids In S.Lebanon
Date
9/29/2024 3:10:24 AM
(KUNA)
BEIRUT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday that Israeli airstrikes killed six people and injured others in southern Lebanon.
NNA added that the Israeli Occupation launched air raids targeting Bint Jbeil which killed five people from one family, another targeting the islamic risala scout association defense centers which resulted in the death of four people.
The Lebanese Ministry of health declared that the death toll reached 33 and 195 injuries on Saturday.
Since last October, Lebanon witnessed daily military confrontations between the Israeli occupation and the Resistance, which escalated last Monday as the occupation launched air raids causing deaths, injuries, and damages on different areas around Lebanon. (end)
