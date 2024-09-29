Russian Troops Fired 31 Times At Border Of Sumy Region At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the Russian military fired 31 times at night and in the morning at border communities.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region . 55 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled,” the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy fired at the Krasnopilia community with mortars (4 explosions), artillery (18 explosions), FPV drones (4 explosions), and dropped VOG ammunition from a UAV (4 explosions).

“Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drones were used (10 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions). Yunakivka community: launch of a guided aerial bombs (1 explosion) was recorded. Bilopilia community: Russians fired from artillery (4 explosions), guided aerial bombs (2 explosions). Khotin community: an attack by a guided aerial bombs (1 explosion),” the RMA said.

Enemy launched over ten strikes on– regional military administration

In addition, the Seredyno-Budska community was shelled using an FPV drone (1 explosion), and in the Esman community, launches of guided aerial bombs were recorded (2 explosions).

As Ukrinform reported, on September 28, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Sumy. Ten people were killed and 22 people were injured. A day of mourning was declared in the city.