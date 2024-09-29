Nearly 2 Million Lebanese Citizens Displace Due to Ongoing Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN) Beirut: Almost two million Lebanese citizens have been displaced due to the ongoing Israeli aggression over the past week, which has resulted in hundreds dead and injured, according to a Lebanese official.



Nasser Yassin, Lebanon's of Environment and coordinator of the crisis response, stated in a press briefing that approximately one million Lebanese have been displaced since September 23, with hundreds of thousands fleeing in just the last two days. On Saturday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi reported that over 200,000 individuals have been displaced within Lebanon.



Grandi also noted that more than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians residing in Lebanon have crossed into Syria to escape Israeli airstrikes. Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon, particularly targeting Beirut and southern towns, leading to nearly 3,000 casualties.



The death toll from recent attacks alone reached 33, with 195 others wounded. Lebanon's caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, announced that since the onset of the aggression on October 8, the total death toll has risen to 1,640, with 8,408 injured.





