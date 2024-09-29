Saudi FM: Int'l Coalition Two-State Solution Initiative Key To Palestine State-Hood

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said an initiative launched by an international coalition for a two-state solution reflected Riyadh's "responsibility" towards recognizing the independent Palestinian state.

Prince Faisal, addressing UN General Assembly's session late Saturday, called on importance of respecting UN Charter and to work for long-term solution which protected civilians and end conflicts.

He said the world was managing crises instead of solving them, which was a result of selectivity in application of international law and international humanitarian law.

Saudi Arabia, he added, rejected "Israel's heinous crimes" against the Palestinian people. "This is a chapter of the suffering of this brotherly people whose suffering lasted decades," he added.

Prince Faisal welcomed UNGA's resolution which qualified the State of Palestine for full UN membership, as well as welcoming decisions by the countries that recognized the State of Palestine.

He said Saudi Arabia offered more than USD five billion worth of aid for the Palestinian people since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia, he added, would continue its support of UNRWA to continue its services for the Palestinian people.

Prince Faisal, meanwhile, warned against the escalation in Lebanon which would not achieve security nor stability for any party, but expand the conflict in the region.

He underlined importance of stability of Lebanon and respect of its sovereignty in line with the international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Saudi Arabia, he said, took "clear steps" towards de-escalation and development in the region, citing the resumption of relations with Iran "which would positively reflect on the security and stability in the region, as well as pushing forward regional development and prosperity."

Saudi Arabia's restoration of relations with Syria, he said, would also contribute to ultimately development and stabiliy of the region. (end)

