TRNC President Calls for Recognition of Two States in Cyprus

(MENAFN) Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), emphasized the need for a realistic approach to resolving the Cyprus issue during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York on Saturday. He urged Greek leadership to acknowledge the existence of "two peoples, two states, and two democracies" on the island.



Tatar insisted that any discussions must be based on the realities on the ground, including the rights of the Turkish Cypriot community as outlined in the 1960 of the Republic of Cyprus. “The only way forward is for the Greek leadership to recognize that there are two peoples and engage in talks to explore common ground,” he stated.



He highlighted the importance of recognizing the political equality and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriot state, lamenting that the Greek Cypriot leadership has been intensifying oppressive policies against Turkish Cypriots. Tatar reiterated that future negotiations should be built on reciprocity and reaffirm the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot community to establish a foundation for meaningful dialogue.



