'Qatar Committed To Address Antimicrobial Resistance Challenges'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

‎New York: Qatar participated in the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on antimicrobial resistance, held in New York under the theme“Investing in the present and securing our future together: accelerating multisectoral global, regional and national actions to address antimicrobial resistance.”

Minister of Public H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari represented Qatar in the meeting. During the meeting, the declaration of the high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance was adopted.

In her speech, Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari affirmed Qatar's welcome of the political declaration resulting from the meeting, emphasising the country's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance at both regional and international levels.

The Minister explained that Qatar launched its third National Health Strategy 2024-2030 two weeks ago to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, aiming to improve the health and well-being of the Qatari population through excellence in service delivery, while ensuring sustainability and efficiency through an integrated and resilient health system. The strategy also supports Qatar's efforts to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

She added that in line with the World Health Organisation's global action plan on antimicrobial resistance and in implementation of the political declaration issued from the high-level UN General Assembly meeting held in September 2016, Qatar announced its National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in 2019. The plan encompasses all relevant national sectors, notably human health, the environment, food safety, and animal health, aiming to minimize antimicrobial resistance in Qatar to the lowest possible level.

The Minister stated that the national action plan also includes the implementation of a national programme for infection control and prevention, as well as a programme to optimise the use of antimicrobials in human and animal health. It promotes national research and investments in areas related to antimicrobial resistance, raises awareness about the issue, enhances data collection, and establishes a comprehensive national program for monitoring and surveillance of antimicrobial resistance and antimicrobial consumption.

Dr. Al Kuwari noted that the Ministry of Public Health continues to take necessary measures to reduce the risks of antimicrobial resistance, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

According to the United Nations, antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest global threats to public health, food security, and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.