(MENAFN) Kiev has criticized Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, for incorporating images of Ukraine's destruction in its campaign videos. The Ukrainian Foreign issued a statement declaring it “inadmissible” to use footage of “suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people” for purposes.



The contentious banners appeared in Tbilisi earlier this week, accompanied by video versions shared on Georgian Dream’s social media. The ads are split in two; the left features images of Ukrainian damage from Russian with the caption “No war!” alongside crossed-out ballot numbers of major opposition parties. The right side contrasts this with serene views of Batumi, highlighting structures built or restored by party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, urging voters to “choose peace”.



Georgian Dream confirmed that the banners are part of their election campaign, asserting that the ads aim to remind Georgians of the opposition's potential direction for the country.





