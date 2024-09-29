Lavrov Claims US Complicity in Israel’s Attack on Lebanon

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has suggested that the US was likely aware of Israel’s plans to launch a “terrorist attack” against Lebanon, citing the complexity of the operation and its coverage in Western media as evidence of potential complicity.



Last week, a series of explosions from hand-held pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members killed dozens and thousands across Lebanon. The attack, widely attributed to Israel’s Mossad, has faced international condemnation, with UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk labeling it a “shocking” violation of human rights.



Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov condemned the “inhumane attack on Lebanon,” asserting that there is “no justification for acts of terrorism.” He noted that while Israelis suffered on October 7 last year, “anyone who still has a sense of compassion is outraged by the fact that the October tragedy is being used for mass collective punishment”.



MENAFN29092024000045016755ID1108726313