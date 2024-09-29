IDF Plans Limited Operation in Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Force (IDF) is preparing to enter southern Lebanon soon, according to ABC News, which cited an unnamed senior US official. The operation is described as "very limited," though details on its nature or timeline remain scarce.



On Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi discussed a potential ground operation while addressing stationed at Israel’s northern border. He indicated that recent against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon were aimed at preparing for a possible ground entry. "To do this, we are preparing the [ground] maneuver," Halevi stated, without specifying when it would occur.



He emphasized that the goal would be to "destroy the enemy" and eliminate Hezbollah's infrastructure, which he claimed had turned villages into significant military outposts. The situation has been tense, with sporadic exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the past year, particularly as Hezbollah has supported the Palestinian cause amid Israel's military operations against Hamas.





