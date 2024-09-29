Russian Army Loses 1,170 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 651,810 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 29, 2024, including 1,170 killed or wounded in action on September 28 alone.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,869 Russian tanks (including nine in the past 24 hours), 17,476 (+38) armored fighting vehicles, 18,795 (+62) artillery systems, 1,204 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 962 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,610 missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,186 (+93) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 25,495 (+84) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,297 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.