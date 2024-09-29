Springboks Claims Rugby Championship Title with Dominant Win

(MENAFN) Mbombela, South Africa: South Africa secured its first Championship title since 2019 by decisively defeating Argentina 48-7 on Saturday.



Despite winning the last two Rugby World Cups, the Springboks had not captured the southern hemisphere title until now. They capped a they led from the start on August 10 with a remarkable final match, scoring seven tries to one, and celebrated lock Eben Etzebeth's milestone as the most capped Springbok in his 128th test.



Last weekend, Argentina had ended South Africa's unbeaten streak with a narrow 29-28 victory, but the Springboks needed only one bonus point to clinch the title upon returning home. With ten changes to the lineup and bolstered by World Cup winners, they established a commanding 27-7 lead at halftime. Despite Argentina’s attempts to mount a comeback, South Africa withstood the pressure and finished strong with three converted tries in the final 11 minutes, sealing a historic victory. Argentina struggled under pressure, receiving three yellow cards during the match, one of which resulted in a red card for replacement flanker Pablo Matera, highlighting the intensity of the contest.





