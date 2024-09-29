Russians receive warning to back up Google data

(MENAFN) In a recent advisory, Russia's of Digital Development, Communications and Mass has urged users in the country to back up their data. This warning comes in light of Alphabet's decision to prevent the creation of new accounts within Russia, raising concerns about the accessibility of digital services.



The ministry noted that while existing users can still verify their accounts through SMS sent to Russian phone numbers, there is no guarantee that this functionality will remain operational in the future. To ensure continued access, users are encouraged to explore alternative methods for two-factor authentication.



Google provides a range of services, including its search engine, Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube, many of which do not require registration. However, recent developments have cast doubt on the reliability of these services for Russian users. Earlier this month, some users reported difficulties verifying their identity via SMS, indicating potential disruptions in service.



In August, Alphabet had already taken significant steps by deactivating AdSense accounts in Russia, which allowed users to earn revenue from advertisements on their platforms. The company stated that it could no longer process payments to users of its advertising service in the country.



Moreover, YouTube, Google's popular video-hosting platform, has faced slowdowns in Russia since the summer. Lawmakers have linked these issues to Google’s lack of equipment upgrades in the country, particularly following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.



The ongoing restrictions and operational challenges highlight the growing complexities of internet services in Russia, prompting the ministry's call for users to safeguard their data. As users navigate these evolving circumstances, the future of Google services in Russia remains uncertain.

