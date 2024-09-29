2Nd Test: Day 3 Play Delayed Due To Wet Outfield, Inspection At 10 Am

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 29 (IANS) Day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park has been delayed due to a wet outfield. The umpires have scheduled the inspection for 10 am, as the ground staff continues their effort to prepare the pitch for play.

After Day 2 was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain, conditions remain uncertain on Sunday morning. Overnight light drizzle dampened hopes for an early start, leaving parts of the field still covered.

Three super soppers have been put to work by the ground staff to remove moisture from the field, but significant portions of the outfield are still under covers.

Bangladesh will resume their innings after reaching 107/3 on Day 1, before bad light and rain forced an early halt to play. The visitors displayed commendable resilience on a soft, challenging pitch, after being sent in to bat by India.

Mominul Haque is unbeaten on 40 and will be joined by Mushfiqur Rahim, when play resumes.