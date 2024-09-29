Food And Farming Businesses To Benefit From New Export Access To US Markets

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON / USA – The UK has delivered a significant early victory for British farmers, securing access to the US for UK beetroot growers, says the department for environment, food and rural affairs, following extensive talks between the two and trade representatives.

for food security, Daniel Zeichner, said:

“This government was elected on a mandate to support our farmers in trade deals – that is exactly what we are delivering. This milestone marks a significant step forward for our beetroot farmers. But this is only the start – over the coming weeks and months I will work tirelessly to back our British farmers and get our food exports moving again.”

Zeichner met with his US counterpart, secretary Vilsack at the G7 ministers' meeting on agriculture on Saturday to celebrate the milestone.

“The access to US markets will open new opportunities for British farmers by increasing export opportunities and raising the profile of British beetroot in international markets – and is a springboard to grow the economy and expand UK trade relationships post-Brexit. For the US, this will allow their processors to diversify their supply to satisfy demand for high-quality beetroot outside the US growing season, giving American consumers to access beetroot all year round from world-leading producers in the UK,” the department for environment, food and rural affairs, explained.

Industry estimates this new access will be worth approximately £150,000 per year in increased exports, with groups such as the NFU recently voicing their desire for the barrier to be resolved to allow British producers to benefit from the enormous potential of the US market, building on the recent successes of UK lamb in the US.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw, said:

“It is great news that after many years of campaigning, British beetroot growers will have access to the market in the United States for the first time. Being able to access the US market, supplementing local production, will help to meet rising consumer demand for this healthy, nutritional crop, creating genuine growth opportunities for farmers and growers in the UK.

“I am especially delighted that this announcement comes days after we returned from the US where we were able to make the case for UK beetroot directly to government officials. Industry collaboration with government and especially with the UK's agri-food attaché based in Washington has been key to resolving this issue. It shows the type of wins we're able to achieve with the UK's expanded network of agriculture attachés following a number of years of campaigning by the NFU for the creation of these positions. Long may the collaboration continue so British farmers and growers can expand into further markets and increase sales of great British food overseas.”

“British businesses such as G's Fresh will directly benefit from the opportunity to showcase their premium produce and grow their business in the US.”

Graham Forber, Beetroot Product Director for G's:

“I would like to thank all involved in the assistance given to support our Love Beets beetroot development in the USA, in securing permission to import UK Beetroot. This will assist in our development and growth in processing beetroot in New York State while strengthening our supply across the USA.

“I would like to thank all the parties who helped with this and particularly the support of the UK's Agriculture Attaché at the British Embassy in Washington DC. Defra's Agri-food attaché in the US was key to delivering this win for the UK, building on the strong relationship between the UK and US. Defra's technical experts and global network of 16 agri-food attachés are driving sterling progress to remove non-tariff barriers to exports of high-quality UK food and drink, which are worth £24 billion per year.

“Defra will work closely with UK beetroot growers and relevant industry bodies to ensure a smooth transition into the US market.”

