Egypt's President Expresses Support, Rejects Violation Of Lebanon Sovereignty
9/28/2024 11:40:43 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, expressing Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the call addressed the Israeli attacks on Lebanon. President Al-Sisi emphasised Egypt's full support for Lebanon, stating that Egypt stands by its side during these challenging times.
He also condemned any infringement on Lebanese security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.
President Al-Sisi stressed the need for an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza. He warned that the failure of the international community to fulfil its responsibility to halt aggressive actions towards Palestinian territories and Lebanon could lead to a dangerous escalation, jeopardising regional and international stability and peace.
“Egypt is committed to supporting Lebanon and working to achieve a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza,” President Al-Sisi said.
Fahmy added that President Al-Sisi has directed the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon, in solidarity with its people. He also reiterated Cairo's continued support for Beirut across all fronts.
The Lebanese Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Egypt's support for the Lebanese state. He outlined the efforts of the Lebanese government to contain the current situation, praising Egypt's role in restoring security and stability to the region.
The call follows Israeli attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs, in which Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated.
