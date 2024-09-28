Egypt Condemns Mogadishu Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt condemned the attack that took place on Saturday in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

“Egypt reaffirms its full solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Somalia and supports all efforts aimed at combating terrorism, achieving security, and restoring stability,” said a statement from the Egyptian Foreign on Saturday.

Six people were killed and 10 in two separate bomb explosions on Saturday in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, and a town in the Middle Shabelle region, according to and witnesses.

While the perpetrators of the attacks were not immediately identified, the Islamist militant group al-Shabaab frequently orchestrates bombings and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other areas of Somalia.

The explosion in Mogadishu involved a car bomb parked near the National Theatre, about one kilometre from the president's office.

“The Egyptian government and people extend their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as to the families of the victims of this heinous terrorist act. Egypt wishes a speedy recovery for the injured and comfort for all those affected,” the statement added.



