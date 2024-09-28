Southern Military Zone Foils Attempt By Drone To Infiltrate Into Kingdom - JAF

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone, within its area of responsibility, on Thursday thwarted an attempt by a drone to infiltrate into Jordanian territory.

A source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that the Border Guards in the Southern Military Zone detected the drone attempting to cross into the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Army personnel applied the rules of engagement and shot down the drone inside the Jordanian territory.

The drone was then handed over to relevant authorities.

The source stressed that the JAF deals firmly with all threats along the border fronts and with any attempts aimed at undermining the security of the nation and terrorising its citizens.