Egyptian Pres. Voices Full Support For Lebanon
9/28/2024 7:08:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi expressed Saturday Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, said in a statement, the call addressed the ongoing attacks by occupying forces on Lebanon.
He added that President Al-Sisi has directed the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon in solidarity with its people.
Additionally, Al-Sisi warned that the failure of the international community to fulfil its responsibility to halt aggressive actions towards Palestinian territories and Lebanon could lead to a dangerous escalation.
From his end, Mikati expressed his gratitude for Egypt's support for Lebanon, praising Egypt's role in restoring security and stability to the region. (end)
