Egyptian Pres. Voices Full Support For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi expressed Saturday Egypt's unwavering support for Lebanon during a phone call with Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, said in a statement, the call addressed the ongoing by occupying forces on Lebanon.

He added that President Al-Sisi has directed the immediate dispatch of emergency medical and relief aid to Lebanon in solidarity with its people.

Additionally, Al-Sisi warned that the failure of the international community to fulfil its responsibility to halt aggressive actions towards Palestinian territories and Lebanon could lead to a dangerous escalation.

From his end, Mikati expressed his gratitude for Egypt's support for Lebanon, praising Egypt's role in restoring security and stability to the region. (end)

