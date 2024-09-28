Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To Over 50

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- The local authorities in the United States announced that more than 50 people died by Hurricane Helene.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said more than 50 hurricane-related deaths were reported in South and North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia.

The NHC added that Hurricane Helene also caused power outages for more than three million people in Florida and Ohio and catastrophic and historic floods.

Helene is expected to flow over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, and high wind warnings have been issued for parts of Tennessee and Ohio.

Helene hit the coast in Florida as a category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 225 km and then rushed across Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. (end)

