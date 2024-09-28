Direcional Secures Major Contract In São Paulo’S ‘Pode Entrar’ Housing Program

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Direcional, a leading Brazilian homebuilder, has signed a significant contract with the São Paulo Metropolitan Company.



The R$270.8 million ($49.7 million) agreement will provide 1,309 residential units under the 'Pode Entrar' housing program.



Direcional's share in this venture amounts to R$135.4 million ($24.8 million), with Tenda as their partner.



The 'Pode Entrar' program, initiated by São Paulo's city government, aims to increase access to affordable housing.



It targets families earning up to six times the minimum wage, offering them a path to homeownership. Families can finance homes for up to 30 years with affordable monthly payments.







This contract adds to Direcional' previous involvement in the program. The company had secured two contracts totaling R$206 million ($37.8 million) last year.



With this latest addition, Direcional's participation now encompasses 2,299 units sold to COHAB-SP, valued at R$341.4 million ($62.6 million).



The program's structure benefits both homebuyers and builders. For builders, it offers financial advantages and risk mitigation strategies.



These features have made 'Pode Entrar' an attractive option for companies in São Paulo's housing market.



In 2023, several companies reported significant sales through the program. Plano & Plano led with 66% of their homes sold through 'Pode Entrar', followed by Direcional at 18%.

Direcional Secures Major Contract in São Paulo's 'Pode Entrar' Housing Program

'Pode Entrar' operates alongside federal initiatives like Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV). Recent changes to MCMV, including the introduction of FGTS Futuro and tax reductions, are expected to further stimulate the housing market.



The program represents more than just a business opportunity for homebuilders. It serves as a crucial tool in addressing São Paulo's pressing housing needs.



By facilitating affordable housing options, it contributes to urban development and social stability.



Direcional's continued participation underscores the program's importance in the Brazilian housing landscape.



As more companies engage with such initiatives, homeownership becomes increasingly attainable for many Brazilian families, contributing to broader economic growth and social progress.



Direcional Secures Major Contract in São Paulo's 'Pode Entrar' Housing Program

MENAFN28092024007421016031ID1108725809